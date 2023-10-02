Basic AMD Pensando Elba SoC Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 2 October 2023 at 09:21 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD
The long ongoing saga of upstreaming AMD's Pensando Elba SoC support is now partially over with the initial enablement patches around the DeviceTree being queued as part of the SoC changes destined for the Linux 6.7 kernel cycle.

As written about in late September, limited support for the AMD Pensando Elba SoC is going to be upstreamed after a year and a half of publishing sixteen rounds of code review for this SoC intended to serve as a data processing unit (DPU) for infrastructure offloading around storage and networking.

Elba DPU card


What makes this initial mainline kernel support limited or basic is that the SoC controller driver isn't yet ready to be mainlining, so just the initial SoC support/DeviceTree are landing for those non-controversial bits. The SoC controller driver will hopefully be upstreamed in the not too distant future once there is consensus among the AMD/Pensando developers and other upstream kernel maintainers.

Pensando DT patches picked up


At the end of last week the initial Pensando SoC patches were picked up by SoC.git's soc/dt branch ahead of the Linux 6.7 merge window opening up around the end of October or early November. The AMD-Pensando Elba SoC consists of sixteen Arm Cortex-A72 cores, dual DDR4/DDR5 memory controllers, 32 lanes of PCIe Gen3 or Gen4 connectivity, up to dual 200 GbE or quad 100 GbE networking, storage and crypto offloading, and other features for DPU use-cases.
1 Comment
Related News
Limited Support For The AMD Pensando Elba SoC Might Finally Land Upstream In Linux 6.7
AMD Prepares PMF Linux Driver For "Smart PC Solutions Builder"
AMD's GPUOpen Releases Updated RGP, RGA & RMV Tools For Developers
AMD ZenDNN 4.1 Released For Speeding Up Deep Learning Inference On Ryzen / EPYC CPUs
AMD Versal HBM Adaptive SoCs Enter Production
Expanded Platform Support For AMD Dynamic Boost Control Being Worked On For Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PipeWire 1.0 Planned For Release Later This Year
Linux's Multi-Grain Timestamps Short-Lived: Removed From The Kernel After A Few Weeks
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Firefox 118 Available With Performance Improvements, Automated Translations
Blumenkrantz Optimizes Mesa Vulkan Submission Merging - Some Test Cases Improve 1000%+
Reminder: The 2023 Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest/Autumn Special
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023