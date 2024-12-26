AMD Ryzen PCs May See More Power Savings Out-Of-The-Box With Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 26 December 2024 at 06:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
AMD Ryzen systems with the upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel may see increased power savings out-of-the-box due to an AMD P-State driver change queued up as part of the new power management code for this next version of the Linux kernel.

First talked about a few weeks back for the AMD P-State patches for Linux 6.14 is the ability to set a different EPP (Energy Performance Preference) policy for EPYC and Ryzen processors.

This stems from a bug report suggesting "balance_performance" for Ryzen CPUs by default rather than "performance" as commonly used by default for both Ryzen and EPYC processors. The bug report argued:
I would really love AMD to consider setting energy_performance_preference to balance_performance at least for laptops.

By default amd-pstate overshoots frequencies and makes power consumption significantly higher for simple tasks such as watching YouTube videos with HW acceleration turned on.

Here's a simple comparison:

Watching a VP9 1080p YouTube video in Firefox with HW acceleration turned on:

performance balance_performance
Watts 14W 7W
CPU frequency 5000MHz 3000MHz

In terms of sustained performance for tasks that require full CPU use, the difference is negligible.

After internal discussions at AMD, the developers agreed for Ryzen processors the "balance_performance" default is probably sensible while keeping "performance" for the powerful EPYC server processors.

AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors


AMD Linux engineer Mario Limonciello commented with the patch allowing for different default EPP policies between EPYC and Ryzen:
"For Ryzen systems the EPP policy set by the BIOS is generally configured to performance as this is the default register value for the CPPC request MSR.

If a user doesn't use additional software to configure EPP then the system will default biased towards performance and consume extra battery. Instead configure the default to "balanced_performance" for this case."

That patch is part of the AMD P-State changes submitted for the Linux 6.14 power management code and have already made it into the PM subsystem's "next" branch ahead of the Linux v6.14 merge window opening in late January.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.14 AMD PMF Driver To Handle Custom BIOS Inputs
Faster AES-GCM & AES-XTS Crypto For AMD CPUs With Linux 6.14
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
AMD Launches A YouTube Channel For Developers
Ryzen AI NPU6 Support Added To AMDXDNA Driver For Linux 6.14 Debut
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust
Raspberry Pi HEVC Decoder Driver Posted For Linux Kernel Review
AMD Launches A YouTube Channel For Developers
Darktable 5.0 Released With Many UI/UX Improvements