AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 July 2024 at 01:04 PM EDT. 10 Comments
AMD
Updated AMD CPU microcode was published today and subsequently merged into linux-firmware.git for all Family 17h and Family 19h processors, spanning Zen 1 through Zen 4 models.

This is the first time since last December that the Family 17h (Zen 1, Zen 1+, Zen 2) microcode has been updated in linux-firmware.git. Family 19h (Zen 3 and 4) is seeing its first linux-firmware.git CPU microcode update since January. As is typically the case though, they do not publish any change-log for outlining what has changed in the CPU microcode updates.

AMD EPYC and Ryzen CPUs


Today's commit simply notes:
* Update AMD cpu microcode for processor family 17h
* Update AMD cpu microcode for processor family 19h

Key Name = AMD Microcode Signing Key (for signing microcode container files only)
Key ID = F328AE73
Key Fingerprint = FC7C 6C50 5DAF CC14 7183 57CA E4BE 5339 F328 AE73

But long story short, it's likely to integrate various functional and security fixes that have come up over the past half year.

With these firmware binaries now upstream in linux-firmware.git, they should soon be working their way down to downstream Linux distribution "linux-firmware" package updates and the like.
10 Comments
Related News
AMD Acquires Another AI Company To Expand Its Enterprise AI Solutions
AMD P-State Core Performance Boost To Be Merged For Linux 6.11
AMD's AOMP 19.0-2 Compiler Brings Zero-Copy For CPU-GPU Unified Shared Memory
More AMD P-State Driver Improvements Queued For Linux 6.11
AMD Announces ROCm 6.1.3 With Better Multi-GPU Support, Beta-Level WSL2
Fedora 41 Aims To Ship AMD SEV-SNP Confidential Virtualization Host Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Linux 6.11 To Offer More Fine-Tuned Control Over Swappiness
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report