AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users
Updated AMD CPU microcode was published today and subsequently merged into linux-firmware.git for all Family 17h and Family 19h processors, spanning Zen 1 through Zen 4 models.
This is the first time since last December that the Family 17h (Zen 1, Zen 1+, Zen 2) microcode has been updated in linux-firmware.git. Family 19h (Zen 3 and 4) is seeing its first linux-firmware.git CPU microcode update since January. As is typically the case though, they do not publish any change-log for outlining what has changed in the CPU microcode updates.
Today's commit simply notes:
* Update AMD cpu microcode for processor family 17h
* Update AMD cpu microcode for processor family 19h
Key Name = AMD Microcode Signing Key (for signing microcode container files only)
Key ID = F328AE73
Key Fingerprint = FC7C 6C50 5DAF CC14 7183 57CA E4BE 5339 F328 AE73
But long story short, it's likely to integrate various functional and security fixes that have come up over the past half year.
With these firmware binaries now upstream in linux-firmware.git, they should soon be working their way down to downstream Linux distribution "linux-firmware" package updates and the like.
