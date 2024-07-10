AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users

Updated AMD CPU microcode was published today and subsequently merged into linux-firmware.git for all Family 17h and Family 19h processors, spanning Zen 1 through Zen 4 models.This is the first time since last December that the Family 17h (Zen 1, Zen 1+, Zen 2) microcode has been updated in linux-firmware.git. Family 19h (Zen 3 and 4) is seeing its first linux-firmware.git CPU microcode update since January. As is typically the case though, they do not publish any change-log for outlining what has changed in the CPU microcode updates.

* Update AMD cpu microcode for processor family 17h

* Update AMD cpu microcode for processor family 19h



Key Name = AMD Microcode Signing Key (for signing microcode container files only)

Key ID = F328AE73

Key Fingerprint = FC7C 6C50 5DAF CC14 7183 57CA E4BE 5339 F328 AE73