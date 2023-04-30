Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD IOMMU With Linux 6.4 Supports 5-Level Guest Page Tables
5-level page table support is important for vastly expanding the amount of virtual and physical address space relative to 4-level page tables. With 5 level paging there is support for addressing up to 4 PiB of physical memory addresses. The only downside to this extra page table level is longer page table walks.
With the in-development Linux 6.4 kernel, the AMD IOMMU driver (amd_iommu) is set to see 5-level guest page table support. If both the processor and IOMMU support 5-level page tables, the Linux 6.4 kernel will enable it otherwise fallback to the existing 4-level page tables.
Separately, the AMD IOMMU driver for Linux 6.4 also now adds NUMA-awareness to memory allocations. More details on these AMD IOMMU driver changes and other IOMMU subsystem work for the new kernel can be found via this Sunday's pull.