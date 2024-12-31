AMD INVLPGB Linux Patches Updated For Broadcast TLB Invalidation

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 31 December 2024 at 07:01 AM EST. 1 Comment
AMD
Right before Christmas Mesa engineer Rik van Riel posted Linux kernel patches to make use of the AMD INVLPGB instruction for broadcast TLB invalidation. INVLPGB is present in AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors since Zen 3 and early data showed by Rik indicated nice improvement. A third iteration of those patches have already been posted as this AMD INLVPGB usage works its way to the mainline kernel.

The Linux patches for using the INVLPGB instruction for AMD broadcast TLB invalidation have been further cleaned up with the patches posted on Monday. Code cleanups and change-log fixes suggested during the prior round of review are now in place for the v3 patches. Last week also saw the v2 patches that weren't specifically called out on Phoronix but brought some minor bug fixes and other updates.

The metrics shown with the prior patch versions still apply:

INVLPGB performance benchmark


Those wanting to try out these patches for some New Year fun can find them on the Linux kernel mailing list where they continue undergoing review.

In case you missed it over the weekend I also posted some AMD INVLPGB benchmarks showing up to a few percent gain in various real-world workloads, besides the crazier numbers in the more synthetic benchmarks. More AMD INVLPGB benchmarks to come on Phoronix with more hardware and more workloads as my time allows. Hopefully these AMD INVLPGB benchmarks manage to make it to the mainline Linux kernel in the near future.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD Continued Ramping Up Their Linux & Open-Source Investments In 2024
AMD Ryzen PCs May See More Power Savings Out-Of-The-Box With Linux 6.14
Linux 6.14 AMD PMF Driver To Handle Custom BIOS Inputs
Faster AES-GCM & AES-XTS Crypto For AMD CPUs With Linux 6.14
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
AMD Launches A YouTube Channel For Developers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
Bottles Software For Easily Running Windows Games/Apps On Linux To Leverage Rust
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Linux Distribution Goes Into Alpha
Fedora's Captivating 2024 With Many New Features & Leading Innovations
systemd Highlights For 2024 From Run0 To Varlink To Advancing systemd-homed
CachyOS Had A Really Great Year Advancing This Performance-Optimized Arch Linux Platform
Linux RNDIS Removal Branch Updated For Disabling Microsoft RNDIS Protocol Drivers
NVIDIA Made Great Strides With Their Open-Source Kernel Code & Wayland Support In 2024