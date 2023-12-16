AMD Stages The Radeon Graphics Color Management Code For Linux 6.8

On Friday in addition to Intel submitting their new Xe kernel graphics driver to DRM-Next ahead of Linux 6.8, the red team sent in their latest AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver changes ahead of this next kernel cycle. Exciting on the AMD side is landing the AMD color management properties support! But on the downside, it's compile-time disabled for the time being.

The AMD color management properties work carried out by Igalia's Melissa Wen, Valve's Joshua Ashton, and AMD's Harry Wentland among others is finally being merged for Linux 6.8! This is part of the ongoing work around enabling High Dynamic Range (HDR) and improved AMD color management support in general for Radeon graphics with an immediate focus on the Valve Steam Deck.

AMD color management has been coming together for a while and it's great to see this work finally ready for the mainline kernel! But for now this AMD color management API support is disabled at compile-time as it's hidden behind a "AMD_PRIVATE_COLOR" define. Until the API is stabilized in this area, it won't be part of normal Linux kernel builds but at least now the code is upstream and it's easier for the likes of Valve and others wanting to use it to have it easily available without having to manually carry the patches against the kernel.

Friday's pull also has the AMD graphics driver side changes around AMD WBRF for mitigating WiFi radio frequency inference around GPU clocks.

This latest AMDGPU pull request for Linux 6.8 also has many fixes, enabling tunneling on high priority compute queues, VPE DPM support, AMDKFD can now import and export DMA-BUFs using GEM handles, and various other low-level improvements.

See this pull request for the full list of this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD patches ready for DRM-Next. Linux 6.8 is shaping up to be quite an exciting kernel version on many fronts for this first kernel cycle of 2024.
