Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Stages The Radeon Graphics Color Management Code For Linux 6.8
The AMD color management properties work carried out by Igalia's Melissa Wen, Valve's Joshua Ashton, and AMD's Harry Wentland among others is finally being merged for Linux 6.8! This is part of the ongoing work around enabling High Dynamic Range (HDR) and improved AMD color management support in general for Radeon graphics with an immediate focus on the Valve Steam Deck.
The Performance & Power Improvement Of Steam Deck OLED's 6nm APU
AMD color management has been coming together for a while and it's great to see this work finally ready for the mainline kernel! But for now this AMD color management API support is disabled at compile-time as it's hidden behind a "AMD_PRIVATE_COLOR" define. Until the API is stabilized in this area, it won't be part of normal Linux kernel builds but at least now the code is upstream and it's easier for the likes of Valve and others wanting to use it to have it easily available without having to manually carry the patches against the kernel.
Friday's pull also has the AMD graphics driver side changes around AMD WBRF for mitigating WiFi radio frequency inference around GPU clocks.
This latest AMDGPU pull request for Linux 6.8 also has many fixes, enabling tunneling on high priority compute queues, VPE DPM support, AMDKFD can now import and export DMA-BUFs using GEM handles, and various other low-level improvements.
See this pull request for the full list of this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD patches ready for DRM-Next. Linux 6.8 is shaping up to be quite an exciting kernel version on many fronts for this first kernel cycle of 2024.