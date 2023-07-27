AMD Releases HIP SDK For Windows

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 July 2023
This afternoon AMD announced the availability of the HIP SDK for Microsoft Windows as a portion of their ROCm computing platform with support for various professional and consumer GPUs.

The AMD HIP SDK is now available for Windows with a focus on desktop application support and bringing this subset of the ROCm platform from Linux to Windows.

AMD wrote in today's announcement:
HIP is part of AMD ROCm™, our open-source platform for GPU computing. But whereas the AMD ROCm™ platform is focused on HPC and AI, particularly server-based solutions, HIP is designed for desktop applications. You can use it on Windows as well as Linux, and it doesn't come with machine learning frameworks like PyTorch or TensorFlow: just the core functionality you need for GPU-intensive software like renderers and simulation tools.
...
What kinds of software is the HIP SDK intended for?

Anything that uses numeric compute, but particularly graphics and simulation tools. In the DCC (Digital Content Creation) market, HIP is used in Blender – the 3D software used in the visual effects of series like Amazon Prime's The Man in the High Castle – in its Cycles render engine. Maxon is using HIP to port its Redshift renderer, used on movies like The Matrix: Resurrections, to run on AMD GPUs. And in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) market, developers are looking to do the same thing with computational fluid dynamics tools.

While AMD's HIP helps transition code from CUDA to work on AMD GPUs, optimization efforts may still be left up to the developers. This Windows release is limited to the HIP SDK portion and not the numerous machine learning and AI libraries that also encompass ROCm on Linux.

HIP SDK for Windows


The HIP SDK on Windows ranges on the professional side from the Radeon VII through the Radeon Pro W7900 series. Consumer Radeon GPU support is currently the Radeon RX 6000 and RX 7000 series. Those details here.
