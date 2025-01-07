AMD's GPUOpen HIP RT 2.5 Released With Fixes, GFX1200 RDNA4 Support
AMD's GPUOpen team today released HIP RT 2.5 as the newest version of this ray-tracing library for HIP. This library in turn is used by the likes of the Blender 3D modeling software for ray-tracing acceleration on Radeon GPUs.
For today's HIP RT 2.5 release the official change-log just mentions some minor fixes/improvements:
2.5.cfa5e2a
- More flexible vector types
- Unifying math into a single header
- Collapse crash fix
- Other minor fixes
The more flexible vector types likely being the most useful change of HIP RT 2.5 besides the bug fixing.
When I was going through the HIP RT code changes from v2.4 to v2.5, there was one other item that stood out:
HIP RT in the prior release also recognized GFX1201 as an RDNA4 GPU that is supported by this ray-tracing library, but new to HIP RT 2.5 is also recognizing the GFX1200 ID. Right now though it's not clear what GPUs correlate to GFX1200 or GFX1201 in the RDNA4 family, which as of yesterday was announced with the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT for debuting in Q1 while additional RDNA4 graphics processors are expected later.
In any event for developers interested in the AMD HIP RT 2.5 library it can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment