AMD's GPUOpen HIP RT 2.5 Released With Fixes, GFX1200 RDNA4 Support

AMD's GPUOpen team today released HIP RT 2.5 as the newest version of this ray-tracing library for HIP. This library in turn is used by the likes of the Blender 3D modeling software for ray-tracing acceleration on Radeon GPUs.For today's HIP RT 2.5 release the official change-log just mentions some minor fixes/improvements:The more flexible vector types likely being the most useful change of HIP RT 2.5 besides the bug fixing.When I was going through the HIP RT code changes from v2.4 to v2.5, there was one other item that stood out: