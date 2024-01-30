AMD Releases HIP RT 2.2 With Multi-Level Instancing

AMD's GPUOpen crew today released HIP RT 2.2 as the newest version of this ray-tracing library for HIP.

The big new feature with AMD HIP RT 2.2 is adding support for multi-level instancing, which becomes important for rendering larger scenes while being constrained by the available video memory.

AMD engineers have also been working to get the PBRT-v4 ray-tracer running on AMD GPUs. With their PBRT-v4 fork they have now managed to successfully get the popular Disney Moana Island Scene rendered using HIP RT with a Radeon PRO W7900 graphics card:

HIP-RT Moana rendered


HIP RT 2.2 also brings compaction for geometry and scenes, optimized construction speed, and other optimizations.

Downloads and more details on the HIP RT 2.2 release via GPUOpen.com.
