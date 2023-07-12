AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 Published On GPUOpen
AMD has made available the FidelityFX SDK solution available via GPUOpen as their easy-to-integrate offering for FidelityFX technologies.
While most gamers likely think of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) when thinking of FidelityFX, there is also FidelityFX Blur for compute-based gaussian blur, FidelityFX Depth of Field, FidelityFX Lens for lightweight shaders with lens and film effects, FidelityFX CACAO for ambient occlusion, FidelityFX CAS for contrast adaptive sharpening, FidelityFX Parallel Sort, FidelityFX Variable Shading, FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections, FidelityFX HDR Mapper, and other options to help game engine developers.
All of these different assets are now centralized within the FidelityFX SDK 1.0 release. More details on the FidelityFX SDK via GPUOpen.com.
The FidelityFX software development kit is available under an open-source MIT license and can be downloaded from GitHub.
