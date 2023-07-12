AMD FidelityFX SDK 1.0 Published On GPUOpen

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 July 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
AMD has made available the FidelityFX SDK solution available via GPUOpen as their easy-to-integrate offering for FidelityFX technologies.

While most gamers likely think of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) when thinking of FidelityFX, there is also FidelityFX Blur for compute-based gaussian blur, FidelityFX Depth of Field, FidelityFX Lens for lightweight shaders with lens and film effects, FidelityFX CACAO for ambient occlusion, FidelityFX CAS for contrast adaptive sharpening, FidelityFX Parallel Sort, FidelityFX Variable Shading, FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections, FidelityFX HDR Mapper, and other options to help game engine developers.

FidelityFX SDK logo


All of these different assets are now centralized within the FidelityFX SDK 1.0 release. More details on the FidelityFX SDK via GPUOpen.com.

The FidelityFX software development kit is available under an open-source MIT license and can be downloaded from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD's Compressonator 4.4 Adds AVX-512 Support
AMD Revises WiFi RFI Mitigation Feature For Linux
AMD AMF SDK 1.4.30 Released For Multimedia Processing On Windows & Linux
AMD Begins Sending "Family 26" Linux Patches For Apparent Zen 5 CPUs
AMD-Xilinx Versal Watchdog Driver Coming In Linux 6.5
AMD Improving Xen VirtIO GPU Support For In-Vehicle Infotainment, Using RADV
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Fedora Workstation 40 Considering To Implement Privacy-Preserving Telemetry
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
Thunderbird 115 Now Available & It Looks Fantastic
Wine-Based Hangover 8.11 Begins Integrating FEX Emulator Support
Fedora 39 Aims For A Colored Bash Prompt
It's Looking Like Bcachefs Won't Be Merged For Linux 6.5
Wine 8.12 Released With Additional Wayland Enablement