AMD Seeking Feedback Around What Radeon GPUs You Would Like Supported By ROCm

An engineer from AMD by way of their Nod.ai acquisition is seeking feedback from the community around what other Radeon graphics cards you would like to see supported by the ROCm support on Linux. This community wishlist extends to ROCm Windows support as well but at least there the HIP Rutime/SDK on Windows already supports more consumer GPUs than Linux.While the ROCm compute stack on Linux supports the full range of CDNA-based Instinct accelerators, when it comes to the Radeon and Radeon PRO graphics cards it's more selective... Officially, the ROCm Linux support for Radeon consumer GPUs is just the Radeon RX 7900 GRE / RX 7900 XT / RX 7900 XTX graphics cards plus the aging Radeon VII. It's a far cry from CUDA on the NVIDIA side where it can basically be assumed to be working and supported on all NVIDIA hardware going back generations.

The ROCm stack can work on other RDNA2 and RDNA3 graphics but not officially supported by AMD. So from the Linux perspective, AMD is trying to gauge interest around seeing ROCm support across more of the Radeon RX 7000 series line-up or even the RDNA2-based RX 6000 series. The Phoenix APU, Strix / Strix Halo APUs, RDNA1, and even GCN/prior are listed as community voting options too.