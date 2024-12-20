AMD Launches A YouTube Channel For Developers
If you are looking for some interesting technical content to watch over the holidays or end-of-year downtime, AMD shared today that they have launched their own YouTube channel for developer-related content.
AMD passed along a note today that they have launched the AMD Developer Central channel on YouTube where they will feature content for developers that is harnessed by the power of AMD hardware as well as their software tooling. The AMD Developer Central channel will feature content around AMD technologies, software tools, technical demos, and industry interviews. AI, HPC, adaptive computing, and other verticals are fair game.
This AMD Developer Central channel on YouTube follows AMD's efforts in recent months to increase their blog posts and other written content as well.
Those interested in checking out the content can find it via AMDDevCentral on YouTube. Among the initial content are a number of interviews, ROCm platform installation video, asking folks what does "OPEN" mean to you, AMD talking up open ecosystems, and a lot of other AI-related videos. Hopefully this keeps up and they will be putting out more frequent content around interesting -- and technically minded -- developer content and more than just fluffy videos that may frequently come up on other channels. Of course, AMD Linux and open-source videos would be excellent.
