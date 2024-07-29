AMD Updates DMCUB Firmware For RDNA3.5 Graphics With Strix Point
As I noted in yesterday's AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 review and in particular the new RDNA3.5-based Radeon 890M graphics, I used updated DMCUB firmware with the open-source Linux graphics driver stack to workaround some screen freezes and kernel errors initially experience while using the Linux 6.10 kernel. That updated DMCUB firmware is now public within the upstream linux-firmware.git repository for those that may be picking up a new AMD Ryzen AI laptop with RDNA3.5 graphics in the coming days.
For those picking up an AMD Ryzen AI 300 series laptop soon, you'll want to grab the latest firmware from linux-firmware.git so you will be in good shape for the integrated graphics support. With time the latest binaries in linux-firmware.git will work their way into the various "linux-firmware" packages across different Linux distributions, but it will take some time with that DMCUB firmware update having just landed on Sunday.
Strix Point laptop owners can grab the latest DMCUB firmware here that is for DCN 3.5.0 and DCN 3.5.1. The Git commit notes the DMCUB firmware changes as ABM [Adaptive Backlight Management] improvements, enable/disable FEC [Forward Error Correction] for all PHY, and block c-state while handling p-state. Plus you'll need the other RDNA3.5 / GFX11.5 firmware files too but the firmware drop yesterday is just for updating the existing DMCUB firmware.
See yesterday's Radeon 890M Linux preview for more details on the initial open-source Linux driver support and performance to find with the Radeon AI 9 HX 370 laptops.
