DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Support Being Extended To All Recent AMD GPUs
DRM_Panic is the functionality first added in Linux 6.10 for "Blue Screen of Death" type functionality when a kernel panic occurs or similar for displaying a nice graphical error message. Since the initial introduction it's been extended to handle QR code error messages, monochrome logos, and other customization options. The AMDGPU driver has new patches available for expanding the DRM_Panic support to all DCE/DCN-based graphics cards.
DRM_Panic requires support on the part of the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver and was initially limited to a few basic drivers. Since then DRM_Panic support has been extended to the more prominent kernel graphics/display drivers. Recently there's been work on DRM_Panic for the AMDGPU driver. AMDGPU maintainer Alex Deucher this week now posted a patch-set for allowing DRM_Panic on all modern AMD graphics processors making use of the DCE/DCN display IP.
This patch series builds on the earlier AMDGPU DRM_Panic patches to get this panic support working for all DCE/DCN variants and code paths. We'll see if it gets picked up in time for the upcoming Linux v6.13 merge window.
