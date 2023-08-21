Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
AMD Color Management Improvements For Linux & The Steam Deck Continue
For many months now there's been work on AMD color management for the Steam Deck to be able to support HDR gameplay and the like. This has meant work on the AMDGPU kernel driver as well as further up the stack with Valve's Gamescope compositor so far seeing much of that work becoming staged to enhance the Steam Deck gaming experience.
Melissa Wen today published "part 1" of her blog post series outlining the AMD driver-specific color management properties. This goes over the DCN3 hardware capabilities and other low-level AMD Radeon hardware details up through the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel interfaces.
For those interested in the low-level details around AMD color management within the open-source Radeon graphics world, see Melissa's blog for all the interesting details.