AMD Color Management Improvements For Linux & The Steam Deck Continue

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 August 2023 at 09:40 AM EDT. 10 Comments
RADEON
Melissa Wen with consulting firm Igalia continues working with AMD and Valve engineers on supporting AMD driver-specific color management properties for Linux to benefit the Steam Deck but ultimately to benefit all AMD Linux users as well.

For many months now there's been work on AMD color management for the Steam Deck to be able to support HDR gameplay and the like. This has meant work on the AMDGPU kernel driver as well as further up the stack with Valve's Gamescope compositor so far seeing much of that work becoming staged to enhance the Steam Deck gaming experience.

Melissa Wen today published "part 1" of her blog post series outlining the AMD driver-specific color management properties. This goes over the DCN3 hardware capabilities and other low-level AMD Radeon hardware details up through the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel interfaces.

Melissa's slide on Gamescope color management


For those interested in the low-level details around AMD color management within the open-source Radeon graphics world, see Melissa's blog for all the interesting details.
