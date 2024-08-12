AMD Bus Lock Detect Positioned Ahead Of Linux 6.12

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 August 2024 at 09:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
Going back four years ago Intel engineers worked out bus lock detection for the Linux kernel to benefit their processors able to detect bus locks and then notify the kernel, given the negative performance implications associated with bus locks. That Intel support was merged in Linux 5.13 back in 2021 while now AMD has their equivalent ready for mainlining in the Linux kernel.

The Linux kernel bus lock detection is being extended to support AMD's Bus Lock Trap feature being introduced with the Zen 5 processors.With AMD Bus Lock Trap, a #DB exception is raised when a bus lock occurs.

AMD Linux engineers have had their Bus Lock Detect / Bus Lock Trap patches out for a few months while the code has now been queued into TIP/TIP.GIT's x86/splitlock Git branch. With the AMD support working its way into a TIP branch, it should be submitted for the upcoming Linux 6.12 merge window opening in mid-September.

AMD Bus Lock Trap Linux code queued


The AMD Bus Lock Trap support for Linux re-uses the infrastructure established by Intel with their Bus Lock Detect code and now sharing the same X86_BUS_LOCK_DETECT Kconfig option and related code.
Add A Comment
Related News
Ryzen 3000 Series Gain Workaround For AMD P-State Linux Driver
AMD XDNA Linux Kernel Driver For Ryzen AI Updated
Linux 6.11-rc2 To Recognize More AMD Zen 5 CPUs
Linux 6.11 Addressing "Long-Time Regression" Of Buggy AMD HDMI Audio
Testing The AMD Heterogeneous Core Topology Linux Patches On Ryzen AI 300 Series
AMD's Unified AI Software Stack Might Be A Boon For Other Vulkan/SPIR-V Hardware Too
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Open-Source AMD GPU Implementation Of CUDA "ZLUDA" Has Been Taken Down
Linux Will Be Able To Boot ~0.035 Seconds Faster With One Line Kernel Patch
GhostWrite Vulnerability Affects RISC-V CPU, Mitigating Takes A ~77% Performance Hit
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
NVMe 2.1 Specifications Published With New Capabilities
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
The Open-Source AMD GPU Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Nears 5.8 Million Lines
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha Desktop - It's Looking Quite Interesting