AMD 4th Gen EPYC + Instinct MI300A Supercomputer Heading To Bavaria

AMD and Atos announced today that they are building a new supercomputer in Bavaria for the Max Planck Society.The new Bavarian supercomputer is powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct MI300A accelerators. This supercomputer will be located in the lovely town of Garching, just outside of the favorite Phoronix destination of Munich. The CPU nodes are expected to be delivered in Q3'2023 while the full installation with GPU nodes is expected to be in the first half of 2024.



The new AMD supercomputer is located a few minutes outside of Munich.

This new AMD supercomputer is expected to be three times more powerful than the Max Planck Society's current Cobra supercomputer, which is built of Xeon Gold 6148 Skylake processors with NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs. Cobra is made up of 3424 compute nodes in total, 128 Tesla V100-32 GPUs, and 240 Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs.



The new AMD supercomputer sounds like it will be online by Oktoberfest 2024.