AMD Continues Backing AlmaLinux For Community Enterprise Linux OS
The AlmaLinux operating system project that was started from the fallout of the RHEL/CentOS development shift several years ago has once again courted AMD as a sponsorship of this community enterprise Linux operating system.
The AlmaLinux project shared this week that AMD has renewed their sponsorship agreement for this free software enterprise Linux distribution. AMD has been sponsoring AlmaLinux for years and this week renewed their commitment to the project as a silver member. It's great to see AMD continuing to provide financial support to more Linux distributions for suiting their diverse customer needs. With AMD's marketshare continuing to grow significantly in the data center, hopefully the AMD Linux sponsorships continue to keep up and grow -- as we all are unfortunately well aware how underfunded projects tend to be in the Linux/open-source space.
In this week's AlmaLinux.org announcement alongside AMD re-upping their commitment to the RHEL/CentOS alternative, AlmaLinux also announced the world4you hosting provider and Fastly as additional sponsors.
This is on top of other AlmaLinux sponsors already committed in 2024 such as CERN, Virtuozzo, ProComputers, Mattermost, BlackHOST, and others.
For those that missed it in other AlmaLinux news, AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10 is now in its public testing phase ahead of RHEL 10.
