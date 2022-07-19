AOCL 3.2 Released As AMD Optimizing CPU Libraries Now With LibMEM & Crypto

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 19 July 2022 at 01:50 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
Last week AMD quietly released AOCL 3.2 as the newest version of their optimized CPU software libraries for use across Ryzen, Ryzen Threadripper, and EPYC platforms.

The AMD Optimizing CPU Libraries (AOCL) started off as core math libraries optimized for AMD Zen-based processors and has grown to encompass more libraries with time. AOCL includes implementations for libM, FFTW, BLAS, BLIS, libFLAME, ScaLAPACK, and more.

Now with the AOCL 3.2 release AOCL-Cryptography has been added for AES encryption/decryption and SHA-2 hashing functions.

In addition to the AOCL-Cryptography introduction, AOCL 3.2 also brings AOCL-LibMem as AMD optimized memory and string functions with Zen 1/2/3 optimized memcpy/mempcpy/memmove/memset/memcmp functions.

AOCL 3.2 also brings improvements to its BLIS library, AOCL-FFTW is now aligned with upstream FFTW 3.3.10, new complex number variant functions for AOCL-libM, and various other additions/improvements.


Downloads and more details on AMD AOCL 3.2 via developer.amd.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Posts New Linux Audio Driver Code For Raphael
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD P-State Linux Driver Updated With Precision Boost Control, Other Fixes
AMD Hiring For Another Open-Source GPU Driver Developer With Multimedia Expertise
AMD Rembrandt SoC Support For Coreboot In Place - Based Off Existing "Sabrina" Code
AMD Gets Back To Working On Their "Jadeite" Platform For Linux In 2022
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Retbleed: Call Depth Tracking Mitigation Eyed To Avoid IBRS "Performance Horror Show"
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards