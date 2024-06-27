AMD's Advanced Media Framework Promotes RADV Support
AMD today published version 1.4.34 of its Advanced Media Framework (AMF) SDK. This accelerated multimedia framework is used on Linux and Windows for integrating with games/applications leveraging DirectX, OpenGL, and OpenCL with interoperability support for Radeon GPU customers.
The AMD AMF 1.4.34 release improves its Linux support in that its basic DVR code sample can now be built on Linux. Additionally, the RADV driver support has been promoted.
Back in January with the prior release they added experimental RADV driver support. With AMF 1.4.34, the RADV drivers for AMD on Linux are now considered stable for video encoding, scaling, and video conversion. However, the video decode support with the RADV driver is still considered experimental.
The AMF 1.4.34 release also introduces a new HEVC header insertion mode and other updates. Downloads and more details on these changes via GPUOpen's GitHub.
