AMD AMF SDK 1.4.30 Released For Multimedia Processing On Windows & Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 7 July 2023 at 06:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
AMD's GPUOpen team on Thursday released the newest version of their Advanced Media Framework "AMF" SDK for Linux and Windows developers.

The Advanced Media Framework SDK is AMD's optimal means of handling multimedia processing on Windows/Linux from video transcoding to dealing with wireless displays, cloud gaming, and other purposes beyond simple video encode/decode on GPUs.

AMD AMF logo


With the AMF 1.4.30 release they have added new wrappers for AVC/HEVC/AV1 for supporting FFmpeg software encoders as a fall-back to using the AMD GPU-accelerated video encoding. There is also now frame in, slice / tile output support for the AMF AVC/HEVC/AV1 encoder handling. There is also various AV1 improvements, adding multi-monitor support to their DVR sample app, and updating their reference FFmpeg library to FFmpeg 5.1.2. Plus documentation improvements and other changes to the AMF sample apps.

Developers interested in the AMD AMF SDK can find it on GPUOpen.com and GitHub.
