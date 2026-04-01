AMD Sends Out Linux Patches For Their Next-Gen AIE4 NPU

Hitting the mailing list today are patches providing initial support for AMD's next-gen NPU "AIE4" platform, complete with SR-IOV support.AMD is working on bringing up their next-gen NPU IP under Linux. The patches provide initial support for the AMD NPU AIE4 platform atop the AMDXDNA accelerator driver in the Linux kernel. AMD's Ryzen AI NPU leverages the AI Engine "AIE" processors that originally was based on work by Xilinx. Each AI Engine consists of a vector processor, scalar processor, and on-chip memory.



The patches don't reveal too much about the new AIE4 IP but from the driver perspective is largely similar to current AMD AIE2 IP except for new additions around SR-IOV support.



"This series adds initial support for AMD NPU (AIE4) platforms, including the Physical Function with SR-IOV support on PCI device IDs 0x17F2 and 0x1B0B (NPU3).

...

Add initial support for AIE4 devices (PCI device IDs 0x17F2 and 0x1B0B), including:

Device initialization

Basic mailbox communication

SR-IOV enablement



This lays the groundwork for full AIE4 support."

The AMD AIE4 NPU enablement patches for the AMDXDNA driver can be found on the dri-devel list