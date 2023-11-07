Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
AMD Releases Six New EPYC 7003 "Milan" Processors
AMD today formally announced the EPYC 7203, EPYC 7203P, EPYC 7303, EPYC 7303P, EPYC 7643P, and EPYC 7663P as the newest CPUs in the Milan line-up. These EPYC SKUs recently appeared in some public SKU tables so don't come entirely as a surprise, but in any case it's interesting to see these CPUs launch now so late in the lifecycle. With 4th Gen EPYC (Zen 4) server processors there is of course DDR5, AVX-512 that can deliver great uplift for AI and other workloads, etc, but for those running basic web servers and other common LAMP-type environments, 3rd Gen EPYC can still be a great fit especially if looking to minimize server costs by using DDR4 memory and the more robust assortment of motherboards/servers available for the EPYC 7003 series.
At the top-end of the new SKUs is the EPYC 7663P as a 56-core / 112-thread single-socket server processor that can boost up to 3.5GHz while having a 256MB L3 cache and 240 Watt default TDP while retailing for around $3,139. At the opposite end is the EPYC 7203P 8-core / 16-thread part for just $338.
Here's the entire SKU table for the EPYC 7003 series.
In today's AMD press release they talk up these new Milan processors as delivering new levels of value for mainstream applications.