AMD Releases Six New EPYC 7003 "Milan" Processors

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 7 November 2023 at 11:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
While there is now the 4th Gen EPYC processors with the exciting and vast line-up from the very powerful general purpose Genoa(X) processors and Bergamo for CSPs and very dense servers to Siena for telco/edge, the 3rd Gen EPYC "Milan(X)" processors remain very viable. Especially for those seeking to minimize hardware costs, seeking very mature platforms, or looking to upgrade existing EPYC SP3 servers, the EPYC 7003 series remains quite competitive. Today AMD formally announced six new Milan processors.

AMD today formally announced the EPYC 7203, EPYC 7203P, EPYC 7303, EPYC 7303P, EPYC 7643P, and EPYC 7663P as the newest CPUs in the Milan line-up. These EPYC SKUs recently appeared in some public SKU tables so don't come entirely as a surprise, but in any case it's interesting to see these CPUs launch now so late in the lifecycle. With 4th Gen EPYC (Zen 4) server processors there is of course DDR5, AVX-512 that can deliver great uplift for AI and other workloads, etc, but for those running basic web servers and other common LAMP-type environments, 3rd Gen EPYC can still be a great fit especially if looking to minimize server costs by using DDR4 memory and the more robust assortment of motherboards/servers available for the EPYC 7003 series.

AMD 3rd Gen EPYC CPU


At the top-end of the new SKUs is the EPYC 7663P as a 56-core / 112-thread single-socket server processor that can boost up to 3.5GHz while having a 256MB L3 cache and 240 Watt default TDP while retailing for around $3,139. At the opposite end is the EPYC 7203P 8-core / 16-thread part for just $338.

EPYC 7003 series table


Here's the entire SKU table for the EPYC 7003 series.

In today's AMD press release they talk up these new Milan processors as delivering new levels of value for mainstream applications.
