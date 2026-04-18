Linux 7.1 Adds New AMD SMCA Bank Types, Presumably For Upcoming EPYC Venice
The AMD Machine Check Exception "mce_amd" driver as part of the Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) subsystem is introducing support for new SMCA bank types on AMD platforms. Given the timing these new bank types are presumably for AMD's upcoming Zen 6 / EPYC Venice hardware.
The patches merged this week for Linux 7.1 add a number of new SMCA bank types top the AMD MCE driver. The AMD Scalable Machine Check Architecture (SMCA) bank types are for representing different hardware units on modern AMD CPus for identifying and handling of errors. The bank types new to Linux 7.1 include:
- Data Acceleration Back-end (SMCA_DACC_BE)
- Data Acceleration Front-end (SMCA_DACC_FE)
- eDDR5 CMN (SMCA_EDDR5CMN)
- AMD Root of Trust Microprocessor (SMCA_MPART)
- AMD Secure Processor (SMCA_MPASP)
- AMD Secure Processor V2 (SMCA_MPASP_V2)
- Microprocessor Manageability Core (SMCA_MPM)
- MP for RAS (SMCA_MPRAS)
- SMCA_MPRAS (SMCA_PCIE_PL)
- Die to Die Interconnect (SMCA_SSBDCI)
The patches don't elaborate on where these new SMCA bank types are used but presumably for their next-gen platforms.
The additions were merged for Linux 7.1 this week via the RAS updates.
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