Linux 7.1 Adds New AMD SMCA Bank Types, Presumably For Upcoming EPYC Venice

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 18 April 2026 at 02:41 PM EDT. Add A Comment
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The AMD Machine Check Exception "mce_amd" driver as part of the Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) subsystem is introducing support for new SMCA bank types on AMD platforms. Given the timing these new bank types are presumably for AMD's upcoming Zen 6 / EPYC Venice hardware.

The patches merged this week for Linux 7.1 add a number of new SMCA bank types top the AMD MCE driver. The AMD Scalable Machine Check Architecture (SMCA) bank types are for representing different hardware units on modern AMD CPus for identifying and handling of errors. The bank types new to Linux 7.1 include:

- Data Acceleration Back-end (SMCA_DACC_BE)
- Data Acceleration Front-end (SMCA_DACC_FE)
- eDDR5 CMN (SMCA_EDDR5CMN)
- AMD Root of Trust Microprocessor (SMCA_MPART)
- AMD Secure Processor (SMCA_MPASP)
- AMD Secure Processor V2 (SMCA_MPASP_V2)
- Microprocessor Manageability Core (SMCA_MPM)
- MP for RAS (SMCA_MPRAS)
- SMCA_MPRAS (SMCA_PCIE_PL)
- Die to Die Interconnect (SMCA_SSBDCI)

The patches don't elaborate on where these new SMCA bank types are used but presumably for their next-gen platforms.

The additions were merged for Linux 7.1 this week via the RAS updates.
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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