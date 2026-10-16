AI-Generated Starling Desktop Environment Rolls Out Its Own Office Suite

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 16 October 2026 at 09:20 AM EDT. 28 Comments
DESKTOP
Starling, the open-source desktop environment written in Swift and with its own Wayland compositor too and written largely via Claude Code, has now rolled out its own AI-generated office suite.

Add to the AI-generated open-source office suite creations that have recently emerged, Starling Office v0.1 debuted as an alternative to the likes of LibreOffice and ONLYOFFICE for the Starling Linux desktop. Starling Office initially consists of a word processor, spreadsheet, and presentation editor and can handle popular Microsoft Office formats like DOCX / XLSX / PPTX.

Starling Office word processor


This Starling Office app is authored in the Swift programming language and again with Claude Code. Those curious can find the code here.

Starling Office presentation


Starling Office doesn't depend upon the Starling desktop to run and is even offered in binaries for macOS and Windows too. For Linux there is a Flatpak version as well as a Debian package. I briefly tried out Starling Office v0.1 on Ubuntu Linux and it worked.

Starling Office spreadsheets


Those curious about this AI office application creation can be found via Starling on GitHub.
28 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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