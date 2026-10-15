Claude Code / AI Shows Potential For Reverse-Engineering Hardware For Linux Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 October 2026 at 10:29 AM EDT. 26 Comments
HARDWARE
AI/LLMs like Claude Code are beginning to prove capable of helping to reverse engineer hardware for Linux support, especially when it comes to the tedious reverse engineering tasks.

Christian Schaller of Red Hat wrote a blog post today to highlight his recent adventures in beginning to reverse engineer hardware for Linux driver support. After finding his Pustek 8200i negative photo scanner failed to work on Linux, he leveraged Claude Code to get a basic SANE scanner driver working for Linux. Claude Code was used to reverse engineer the hardware support via access to a Windows VM with the vendor driver there. Via capturing and inspecting the USB activity, Claude Code was successful in developing a driver that is now working for this negative photo scanner.

With Claude Code he then developed a negative photo scanner app for GNOME in Rust:

Negative Vibes


Back to the hardware reverse engineering, he next tasked Claude code to fixing the MIPI camera support on his Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition laptop. The Sony sensor behind the Intel IPU7 for the web camera was prudicng dark images and other issues. AI was able to address those Linux driver defects too.

Those curious about Christian's adventures in reverse engineering hardware support for Linux with AI can be found via this blog post.
26 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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