7-Zip 26.01 Now Allows Making Use Of Huge Pages On Linux For Faster Compression
7-Zip 26.01 was released on Monday and making this release significant are huge pages support on Linux and some users may be interested in the new options around the path generation mode for the output directory when extracting archives.
First and foremost, 7-Zip on Linux now supports making use of 2MB huge pages. In leveraging huge pages, 7-Zip can increase the compression speed by around 10% for 7z / XZ / LZMA / LZMA2 formats. A very nice performance win for the already speedy 7-Zip. It will be fun to run some new 7-Zip benchmarks soon to see how the performance is stacking up in leveraging Linux hugepages.
There are also new -spod / -spoc / -spor options for dealing with the path generation mode of the output directory during archive extraction. They are summed up as:
-spod : for Linux/Posix/macOS: -o{dir_path} specifies the direct path to the output directory. The asterisk (*) character in {dir_path} will not be replaced by the archive name.
-spoc : 7-Zip will concatenate the path specified in -o{dir_path} with the archive name to form the final path to the output directory.
-spor : 7-Zip will replace asterisk (*) character in the path specified in the -o{dir_path} with the archive name. This is the default option.
Plus there are bug fixes. 7-Zip 26.01 downloads and more details on this update via GitHub.
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