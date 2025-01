X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon

"Equinix is shutting down its operations with us on April 30, 2025. They have gracefully supported us for almost 5 years, but all good things come to an end.



Given the time frame, it's going to be hard to make a smooth transition of the cluster to somewhere else (TBD). Please expect in the next months some hiccups in the service and probably at least a full week of downtime to transfer gitlab to a different place.



All help is appreciated."

About five years ago X.Org / FreeDesktop.org was experiencing a cloud hosting crisis with their cloud costs running out of control after losing free credits for Google Cloud and the continuous integration (CI) testing driving up expenses. They ended up switching public cloud providers over to Equinix. Equinix ended up sponsoring the X.Org Foundation / FreeDesktop.org with their cloud/hosting needs but now on short notice that is coming to an end.Those visiting FreeDesktop.org GitLab or similar today will likely see a notice along the top of the page:So now the FreeDesktop.org volunteer administrators have around three months to figure out a new solution and ideally complete the migration within that timeframe otherwise face downtime by this infrastructure used for the development of Mesa, Wayland, X.Org, and many other open-source projects.