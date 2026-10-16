17 More Security Vulnerabilities Made Public For X.Org Libraries

Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 16 October 2026 at 03:20 PM EDT. 21 Comments
X.ORG
Just shy of two weeks since a dozen vulnerabilities were published for the X.Org Server and XWayland, more than one dozen vulnerabilities were made public today affecting multiple X.Org client libraries.

Seventeen vulnerabilities were made public today affecting the libX11 X11 library, libXi for X Input, libXpm for X Pixmap format support, libXrenderer for X RENDER, and libXtst for the X TEST extension.

The vulnerabilities found by different researchers are predominantly out-of-bounds reads and writes as well as some heap buffer overflows and possible denial of service.

Updated versions include libX11 1.8.14, libXi 1.8.4, libXpm 3.5.20, libXrender 0.9.13, and libXtst 1.2.6.

More details on today's disclosures via the X.Org mailing list.
21 Comments
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Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

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