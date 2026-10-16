17 More Security Vulnerabilities Made Public For X.Org Libraries
Just shy of two weeks since a dozen vulnerabilities were published for the X.Org Server and XWayland, more than one dozen vulnerabilities were made public today affecting multiple X.Org client libraries.
Seventeen vulnerabilities were made public today affecting the libX11 X11 library, libXi for X Input, libXpm for X Pixmap format support, libXrenderer for X RENDER, and libXtst for the X TEST extension.
The vulnerabilities found by different researchers are predominantly out-of-bounds reads and writes as well as some heap buffer overflows and possible denial of service.
Updated versions include libX11 1.8.14, libXi 1.8.4, libXpm 3.5.20, libXrender 0.9.13, and libXtst 1.2.6.
More details on today's disclosures via the X.Org mailing list.
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