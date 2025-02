Open-Source 0 A.D. RTS Game Adds AMD FSR Support & Vulkan Renderer

It's been a while since having anything new to report on the 0 A.D. open-source real-time strategy (RTS) game but this week marked the 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release that they also hope will be their last alpha version.0 A.D. Alpha 27 is the last planned alpha version with their next release simply expected to be "Release 28". The 0 A.D. game has been in development two decades already and has evolved quite a bit into becoming a respectable strategy game.

The 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release introduces a Vulkan renderer, new maps, artwork updates, GPU skinning, multi-player savegame, and much more. The Vulkan renderer is expected to deliver better performance and enhance the stability of this game.

0 A.D. also added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. AMD FSR for downscaling/upscaling should deliver better quality and performance.Downloads and more details on this big 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release via play0ad.com