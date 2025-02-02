Open-Source 0 A.D. RTS Game Adds AMD FSR Support & Vulkan Renderer
It's been a while since having anything new to report on the 0 A.D. open-source real-time strategy (RTS) game but this week marked the 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release that they also hope will be their last alpha version.
0 A.D. Alpha 27 is the last planned alpha version with their next release simply expected to be "Release 28". The 0 A.D. game has been in development two decades already and has evolved quite a bit into becoming a respectable strategy game.
The 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release introduces a Vulkan renderer, new maps, artwork updates, GPU skinning, multi-player savegame, and much more. The Vulkan renderer is expected to deliver better performance and enhance the stability of this game.
0 A.D. also added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. AMD FSR for downscaling/upscaling should deliver better quality and performance.
Downloads and more details on this big 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release via play0ad.com.
