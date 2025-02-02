Open-Source 0 A.D. RTS Game Adds AMD FSR Support & Vulkan Renderer

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 February 2025 at 06:34 AM EST. 4 Comments
LINUX GAMING
It's been a while since having anything new to report on the 0 A.D. open-source real-time strategy (RTS) game but this week marked the 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release that they also hope will be their last alpha version.

0 A.D. Alpha 27 is the last planned alpha version with their next release simply expected to be "Release 28". The 0 A.D. game has been in development two decades already and has evolved quite a bit into becoming a respectable strategy game.

0 A.D. Alpha 27


The 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release introduces a Vulkan renderer, new maps, artwork updates, GPU skinning, multi-player savegame, and much more. The Vulkan renderer is expected to deliver better performance and enhance the stability of this game.


0 A.D. also added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution. AMD FSR for downscaling/upscaling should deliver better quality and performance.

Downloads and more details on this big 0 A.D. Alpha 27 release via play0ad.com.
4 Comments
Related News
SDL 3 Officially Released With New APIs, Better HiDPI & Improved Audio Handling
QH Electronics Game Controller Support Being Added For Linux 6.14
DXVK 2.5.3 Brings More Fixes For Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 On Vulkan
FEX 2501 Brings JIT Performance Improvements, Changes Needed For Denuvo Support
SDL3 Adds Cross-Platform System Tray Support
DXVK 2.5.2 Brings Fixes & Optimizations For Direct3D 9 / 10 / 11 Atop Vulkan
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's Sole Wireless/WiFi Driver Maintainer Is Stepping Down
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
X.Org / FreeDesktop.org Encounters New Cloud Crisis: Needs New Infrastructure Very Soon
Linux Patches Allow Sharing PTEs Between Processes - Can Mean Significant RAM Savings