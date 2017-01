Zlib 1.2.9 was released this weekend as the first update to this data compression library in more than three years.Zlib 1.2.9 has a number of bug fixes, improves compress() and uncompress() functions for large lengths, improved speed of gzprintf(), a new uncompress2() function, much faster deflation performance for level zero, and a wide range of other changes.Those wanting to learn more about zlib 1.2.9 as the first update since April 2013 can learn more via zlib.net