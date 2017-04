An updated version of the Xfce4 session manager was released this Easter weekend.The xfce4-session 4.13.0 package was released today and it's a significant step forward for Xfce's session manager.Changes include the Xfce session manager being ported to GTK3, session management for clients being done using the GTK application D-Bus interface, and it's been ported to using GDBus. The xfce4-session update also adds a "switch user" button to the logout dialog, UPower dependency has been removed, and various other changes.More details on the xfce4-session 4.13 release can be found via this Git commit . Great to see the transition of Xfce to GTK3 (and GDBus) still continuing to progress albeit rather slowly. Hopefully it won't be too much longer before seeing Xfce 4.14.