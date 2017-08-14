Xfce 4.14 is still running behind schedule but at least progress is being made on this lightweight, GTK-based desktop environment.
Today marks the Xfce4-Panel 4.13.1 released as another development package towards v4.14. With xfce4-panel 4.13.1, this Xfce desktop component has been ported to using GDBus. This release now also allows the system tray to support ordering of items and with the tacklist it makes styling by themes easier. There are also a number of bug fixes affecting drag-n-drop, GTK3 fixes, and other work.
The list of changes for xfce4-panel 4.13.1 can be found via the change commit.
The focus for Xfce4 development remains on porting all components to GTK3 and replacing gdbus-glib with GDBus as two prominent goals. Other big features are largely being postponed to Xfce 4.16. Unfortunately there is no definitive timetable yet for when Xfce 4.14.0 will be officially released, besides "when it's ready."
