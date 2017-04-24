Systemd Lands Meson Build System Support

Systemd can now be built with the Meson build system as an alternative to its traditional Make support.
The Meson build system support was merged today in systemd for those wishing to use this Ninja-powered build system on Linux that's becoming widely-used by GNOME, X.Org, and numerous other projects.
The motives for adding Meson support to systemd was a faster build process, the configuration language is simpler, and slightly better error reporting on build failures.
The Meson build system files in systemd amount to 76 files with 7.5k lines and similar functionality to their old build system, which was 11.5k lines in configure.ac and two Makefile.am files.
More details on the Meson support for systemd can be found via this blog post by Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek who led this build system porting effort.
