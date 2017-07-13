Systemd 234 Released: Meson Build System, Networkd Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in systemd on 13 July 2017 at 10:12 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Succeeding systemd 233 is now systemd 234 with yet more features added as well as a new build system.

Systemd 234 continues the growing trend by open-source projects of supporting the Meson build system. Systemd's Meson support is currently complementary to Automake, but they intend to remove the Automake support in one of the upcoming releases, thereby exclusively using Meson for building systemd in the not too distant future.

Systemd 234 also introduces a new JobRunningTimeoutUSec unit setting as well as ConditionUser and ConditionGroup. A lot of work continues going into systemd-networkd and that includes understanding the FlowLabel setting, .link files now understand the Port setting, networkd's DHCP support now supports DHCP Option 119, Router Advertisement Protocol support for serving IPv6 address ranges, multicast DNS support can be explicitly enabled/disabled using a new configuration option, experimental support for libidn2 in systemd-resolved, and other networking improvements.

Systemd 234 also has a more robust systemd-mount --umount for figuring out how to proper unmount a device given its mount or device path. Last but not least, systemd-logind can now be restarted without losing state.

Systemd 234 is available via GitHub.
