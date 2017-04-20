System76 To Begin Their Own Product Design & Manufacturing

In looking to make their Linux-powered systems more appealing and original to the masses, System76 will begin their own product design and manufacturing.
First beginning with desktop computers and laptops further down the road, this system provider of Ubuntu-powered systems will begin their own original product designs.
The company wrote in a blog post, "[This new phase] moves product design and manufacturing in house. We’re about to build the Model S of computers. Something so brilliant and beautiful that reviewers will have to add an 11 to their scores. Being that we’re System76 and we do things the System76 way, our design principles are polar opposite of the rest of the industry."
Comparing their original designs to the Tesla Model S is perhaps a bit ambitious, but we'll see how they stack up when released. Among their stated design principles are to reflect the character of their company, represent the open-source community, be easy to work on and expand, and to be efficient to manufacture. Currently the company offers Linux-loaded laptops manufactured by Clevo and their desktops are whitebox systems as well as some NUC-based devices. They will not be releasing their in-house designed and manufactured desktops until 2018 while laptops will "follow much later." They are currently working on design and CAD work with acrylic prototypes while soon turning to metal.
