Rspamd 1.6 is now available as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source spam filtering software.
The biggest change with Rspamd 1.6 is integration of the Milter protocol, which is an extension to Sendmail and Postfix MTAs for allowing server administrators to add mail filters. In turn, Rspamd picking up Milter support now deprecates the Rmilter project.
Rspamd 1.6 also has ARC signatures and seals support, a new statistics module for Redis storage, a spam trap plugin, URL redirector improvements, a variety of performance improvements, and other enhancements.
More details on Rspamd 1.6 via rspamd.com.
