The latest quarterly update to the pkgsrc cross-platform package manager is now available with a variety of new packages as well as some infrastructure improvements.
While pkgsrc is most commonly associated with the BSDs like NetBSD and DragonFlyBSD, pkgsrc 2017Q2 is up to supporting 23 different platforms. With this latest update, there are now more than 18,000 packages available.
Some of the new packages include GCC 7.1, Mozilla Firefox 54, MATE 1.18, Ruby 2.4, Xen 4.8, and others. Besides new/updated packages there is also enhancements and fixes for using ccache, support for newer C++ standards with USE_LANGUAGES, better support for SSP/FORTIFY/RELRO, and an updated GitHub mirror.
More details on pkgsrc 2017Q2 via the release announcement.
