Version 2.4 of the pfSense BSD-based firewall/router operating system is nearing and the release candidate is out this week for testing.
The pfSense 2.4 release is a big update with upgrading the base operating system to FreeBSD 11, adding support for Netgate ARM-based systems, a transition to the newer FreeBSD installer, various fixes, and more.
The pfSense 2.4 release has also dropped 32-bit x86 support as well as doing away with their NanoBSD images.
A lengthy look at the many changes coming for pfSense 2.4 can be found via the pfSense Wiki.
The pfSense 2.4 release candidate installers can be fetched here.
I've been meaning to do a BSD/Linux router OS performance comparison... If you are interested in seeing such soon, express your interest in our forums.
