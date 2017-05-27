Watch The openSUSE Conference 2017 Sessions Online This Weekend

The openSUSE Conference 2017 kicked off yesterday in the beautiful Nürnberg, Bavaria. The event runs through Sunday but if you are sadly missing out on the event, there are video live streams and recordings available.
This openSUSE community conference has talks ranging from openQA to robots to the Enlightenment desktop and a number of KDE sessions.
So if you consider yourself a Linux enthusiast, chances are you'll find some of the talks interesting. The schedule can be found here. Details on the livestreams and viewing the recordings of past sessions can be found via this news.opensuse.org announcement. I'll definitely be watching online some of the sessions this weekend while enjoying a Bavarian beer to be there in spirit ;)
Add A Comment