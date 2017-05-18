OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls In Linux 4.11, KDE Applications 17.04
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 18 May 2017 at 06:19 AM EDT. 4 Comments
SUSE --
For those using the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution but haven't upgraded in a while, many new/updated packages are now available.

The Linux 4.11 kernel is now officially available on Tumbleweed with all of its great changes and new features. On the desktop side is also a big update with the roll out of KDE Applications 17.04.

Exciting openSUSE gamers is an update to Mesa 17.0.5, but sadly no Mesa 17.1 yet. OpenSUSE developers are also still preparing GCC 7 to be deployed to Tumbleweed.

Those curious about other package updates for openSUSE Tumbleweed can see the recent changes via news.opensuse.org.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related SUSE News
openSUSE Leap 15 Will Succeed 42.3
OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 Will Be Developed In A Rolling Manner
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Now Running On Linux 4.10, Updated Flatpak & More
openSUSE Tumbleweed Offers Transactional Update Support, KDE Plasma 5.9 Lands
SUSE's YaST Team Ends The Year With Various Enhancements
OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 Begins Development
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Gained A Lot Of Weight: More Than One Million New Lines
It's Now Possible To Run Fedora On Chromebooks With Wayland
Radeon's ROCm OpenCL Runtime Finally Open-Sourced
GIMP 2.8.22 Released, Fixes A 10 Year Old CVE
KDE 4/5 Affected By A Root Exploit Vulnerability
Westfield: Wayland For HTML5/JavaScript