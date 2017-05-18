For those using the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution but haven't upgraded in a while, many new/updated packages are now available.
The Linux 4.11 kernel is now officially available on Tumbleweed with all of its great changes and new features. On the desktop side is also a big update with the roll out of KDE Applications 17.04.
Exciting openSUSE gamers is an update to Mesa 17.0.5, but sadly no Mesa 17.1 yet. OpenSUSE developers are also still preparing GCC 7 to be deployed to Tumbleweed.
Those curious about other package updates for openSUSE Tumbleweed can see the recent changes via news.opensuse.org.
