The openSUSE Leap 42.3 release is now available, the build based off SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP3.
This minor openSUSE Leap 42.3 update is using the Linux 4.4 kernel as it's an LTS release and what's used by SLE 12 SP3, systemd 223 is present, PHP 7 has been added alongside existing PHP 5 support, Firefox 52 is the default browser, and GNOME 3.20 / KDE Plasma 5.8 are among the desktop options. More details in the openSUSE Leap 42.3 features.
More details on openSUSE Leap 42.3 via the official release announcement posted just minutes ago to news.opensuse.org.
Meanwhile, coming next after openSUSE Leap 42.3 will be openSUSE Leap 15.
