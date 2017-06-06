openSUSE Leap 42.3 Hitting Release Candidate Stage
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 6 June 2017 at 07:20 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Ahead of the planned openSUSE Leap 42.3 release at the end of July is what's being released soon as a release candidate.

OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 has been shipping frequent development snapshots with moving to a rolling development cycle, in lieu of shipping alpha, betas, etc. But the next snapshot will roughly be a release candidate, with Leap 42.3 being built from the SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP3 code-base and it advancing too as the first release candidate.

OpenSUSE Leap users interested in learning more about this phase of 42.3 development can find the details via news.opensuse.org.
