openSUSE Leap 15 Will Succeed 42.3
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 22 April 2017 at 02:37 PM EDT. 5 Comments
SUSE --
What comes after openSUSE Leap 42.3 for SUSE's community non-rolling distribution? Version 15.

Richard Brown announced on the behalf of the openSUSE Board and Leap Release Manager that the next version after openSUSE Leap 42.3 will be openSUSE Leap 15. Yes, that's after pre-42 was openSUSE 13.2.

When they settled for building openSUSE Leap from SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) code-bases, they jumped to v42 since they already had done version 12 so they weren't able to match the SUSE enterprise versioning. With 42 it was their "SLE version + 30 = Leap Version." But SUSE has decided their new Linux Enterprise version will be 15.

Because of the awkward version bump for SUSE Linux Enterprise and there previously not being a "openSUSE 15" release, they have decided to now match the SLE versioning scheme. So after the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release later in 2017, onward to openSUSE Leap 15 in 2018.

More details on the versioning via this mailing list post.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related SUSE News
OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 Will Be Developed In A Rolling Manner
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Now Running On Linux 4.10, Updated Flatpak & More
openSUSE Tumbleweed Offers Transactional Update Support, KDE Plasma 5.9 Lands
SUSE's YaST Team Ends The Year With Various Enhancements
OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 Begins Development
OpenSUSE Ends Support For Binary AMD Graphics Driver
Popular News
Debian Issues Statement Over Arrested Russian Developer
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
PlayStation 3 Emulator Making Progress On Linux Support
The State Of Debian 9.0 Stretch
Babe: KDE Gets Another Music Player
Could A New Linux Base For Tablets/Smartphones Succeed In 2017?