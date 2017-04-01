What comes after openSUSE Leap 42.3 for SUSE's community non-rolling distribution? Version 15.
Richard Brown announced on the behalf of the openSUSE Board and Leap Release Manager that the next version after openSUSE Leap 42.3 will be openSUSE Leap 15. Yes, that's after pre-42 was openSUSE 13.2.
When they settled for building openSUSE Leap from SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) code-bases, they jumped to v42 since they already had done version 12 so they weren't able to match the SUSE enterprise versioning. With 42 it was their "SLE version + 30 = Leap Version." But SUSE has decided their new Linux Enterprise version will be 15.
Because of the awkward version bump for SUSE Linux Enterprise and there previously not being a "openSUSE 15" release, they have decided to now match the SLE versioning scheme. So after the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release later in 2017, onward to openSUSE Leap 15 in 2018.
More details on the versioning via this mailing list post.
