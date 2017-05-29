openSUSE Announces The Kubic Project For Designing Next-Gen Container OS

The openSUSE project has announced "Kubic" as a new initiative around making their Linux operating system more container-friendly.
Douglas DeMaio has explained of openSUSE's Kubic project, "Project Kubic is a generic project for the many new initiatives related to re-designing the operating system around principles of immutable infrastructure and the usage of a stack based on Linux, docker project and Kubernetes. The primary building block of the Kubic Project is the Container Host OS based on openSUSE Tumbleweed. In the near future and with your support, we’ll be enabling Kubernetes and many other new features. This will allow you to easily build Container as a Service (CaaS) solutions and run them everywhere..."
Kubic aims to help openSUSE be more application-centric, they aim to rethink the operating system for modern IT applications, and basically are hoping to build a next-generation container operating system.
More details on Kubic via this morning's announcement at news.opensuse.org.
