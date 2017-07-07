Features For OpenSUSE Leap 42.3
7 July 2017
OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 has the finish line in sight and it's scheduled to cross that line by the last week of July. Here's a look at the new features.

OpenSUSE Leap 42.3 is built from the same sources as SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP3. This minor update to openSUSE Leap is including:

- A new Zypper lifecycle plug-in for showing packages needing updating or are no longer supported.

- PostgreSQL 9.6 replacing v9.4.

- Kopano Core and WebApp are added for office groupware collaboration.

- Linux 4.4 LTS is being used as the default kernel (great for enterprise users, but sad to see such an older kernel in Leap, albeit it's an LTS kernel at least).

- Various fixes/improvements pulled in from recent upstream work around EXT4, support for Open-Channel SSDs, lockless TCP listener handling, etc.

- Systemd 228 is its init system.

- PHP 7 is now present as well as PHP 5.

- Firefox 52 is the default web browser.

- GNOME 3.20 is available on Leap 42.3 while on the KDE side its Plasma 5.8 with Applications 17.04.2.

More details on the many changes to be found in openSUSE Leap 42.3 can be found via this Wiki page. If you are looking for a more bleeding-edge openSUSE Linux experience, be sure to try out the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed.
