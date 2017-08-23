For those making use of Red Hat's oVirt as a virtualization management platform, there should be better performance now when using the Gluster network-attached file-system.
Rather than relying upon FUSE when oVirt is interfacing with Gluster, it's now possible to use the libgfapi interface. The libgfapi library is a new user-space interface for accessing data in GlusterFS without relying on FUSE.
We're told by a Red Hat developer that this change should provide a performance boost for Gluster I/O with being able to bypass FUSE now. This libgfapi support is present now in both the oVirt Engine and VDSM.
Details on the other changes and bug fixes of oVirt 4.1.5 can be found via the release notes.
