oVirt 4.1.5 Provides Performance Boost With Gluster
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 23 August 2017 at 06:09 AM EDT. 4 Comments
VIRTUALIZATION --
For those making use of Red Hat's oVirt as a virtualization management platform, there should be better performance now when using the Gluster network-attached file-system.

Rather than relying upon FUSE when oVirt is interfacing with Gluster, it's now possible to use the libgfapi interface. The libgfapi library is a new user-space interface for accessing data in GlusterFS without relying on FUSE.

We're told by a Red Hat developer that this change should provide a performance boost for Gluster I/O with being able to bypass FUSE now. This libgfapi support is present now in both the oVirt Engine and VDSM.

Details on the other changes and bug fixes of oVirt 4.1.5 can be found via the release notes.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
QEMU 2.10 Working On Xen 9pfs Support, MIPS EVA
Xen Linux Guests Could Be Faster With Linux 4.13
KVM Updates Mailed In For Linux 4.13
With Linux 4.12, Clouds/VMs Backed By NVMe Storage Should Be Much Faster
VirtualBox DRM/KMS Graphics Driver Being Prepped For Mainline Kernel
Xen PV Calls Backend Being Worked On For Linux Kernel
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released