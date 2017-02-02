oVirt 4.1 Released With Many New Features
The oVirt project has announced their major v4.1 release with a lot of new functionality. The oVirt project is an alternative to VMWare's vSphere for open-source virtualization management.

The oVirt 4.1 release has storage improvements, QCOW2 v3 image format support, Gluster improvements, support to disable automatic checks for upgrades on hosts, improved engine-backup user experience, improved speed for loading external VMs, Intel Skylake CPUs are now detected, USB legacy support has been removed, and a wide range of other enhancements.

Those wishing to learn more about the oVirt 4.1 release for managing your open-source virtualization needs can see the release notes for all the details.
