A new release is available of the nginx web server that's continuing to take on Apache with reportedly now having around a 33% web server market-share while Apache has dipped below 50%.
Nginx 1.12 brings variables support and improvements to HTTP/2, the stream module enhancements, support for multiple SSL certificates of different types, improved dynamic modules support, and other innovations.
Nginx 1.12 also has vim syntax highlighting scripts improvements, support for the absolute_redirect directive, external authentication mechanism support in the mail proxy, WebP support in its image filter module, and much more incorporated from the nginx 1.11 mainline series while now promoted to 1.12.0 stable.
Nginx 1.12 is available from nginx.org. A complete change-log can be found here for interested web server administrators.
