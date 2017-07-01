The GnuPG project has announced libgcrypt version 1.8 as the newest version of this Gcrypt library.
Libgcrypt 1.8 features hash functionality for Blake-2, adds an XTS cipher mode, improves the random number generator, and offers performance improvements for ARM.
The libgcrypt 1.8 update maintains API/ABI compatibility with v1.7 but also has some new functions, a new global configuration file, improved DRBG performance, and fixes various bugs.
More details on libgcrypt 1.8 via the release announcement.
